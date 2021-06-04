A SCOTTISH shopping centre will tomorrow open the first phase of a multi-million-pound redevelopment, which includes a new nine-screen cinema.

St. Enoch Centre in Glasgow hailed the opening as “a welcome boost for Glasgow city centre’s recovery post-Covid”.

It noted that more than £40 million had been invested, with the redevelopment adding an additional 100,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, with 11 new brands in the centre opening in 2021.

At the heart of the redevelopment and opening this weekend is a Vue cinema with nine screens, each equipped with Sony 4k digital projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, St Enoch Centre said. Three of the screens will also be 3D.

The major investment in the centre will also see the addition of TJ Hughes and the first Boom: Battle Bar venue in Scotland, as well as bowling alley and entertainment centre Gutterball.

Also opening outlets later this year at the St Enoch Centre are restaurant chains Cosmo and Nandos, and Delhi Darbar. Donut King is also opening an outlet.

St Enoch Centre noted that, in what it described as “further positive signs for the future of retail in the city”, 25 leases had been renewed, “highlighting ongoing commitment to the centre from leading brands such as H&M and Hamleys”.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick said: “St. Enoch Centre has long been a crucial contributor to the city’s retail mix, and the opening of the state-of-the-art Vue is a very welcome stage in its redevelopment that will see it also become a substantial leisure destination outwith shopping hours.

“This will add to the visitor experience in the area south of Argyle Street and to the night-time economy of Glasgow as we increasingly emerge from Covid lockdown.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “A development like this would be significant for the city centre at any time – but now, it also shows the importance of our vibrant retail and leisure sectors to Glasgow’s immediate and long-term recovery from the Covid crisis. This has been an incredibly difficult period for so many businesses and workers – and we know, even from the painful experience of the last weeks, that it isn’t yet behind us.”

She added: “However, the fact that new tenants and familiar names alike are showing real confidence in Glasgow’s ability to bounce back is very welcome news for the city.”