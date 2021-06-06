AROUND 500 apartments are to be developed on a vacant site on the banks of the Clyde in Glasgow.

Resident facilities will include a rooftop garden, lounges, games rooms, gym, cycle club and café, roof terraces, and a co-working commercial area with cafe.

READ MORE: Construction firm Graham has won the contract to build the 498-apartment block for developer PLATFORM_ on a site that has been vacant since the departure of newspaper the Daily Record in 2000.

Israeli-owned oil firm eyes east of Aberdeen

Ithaca Energy invested heavily in the development of the Stella oil field east of Aberdeen Picture: Ithaca Energy.

NORTH Sea oil firms have underlined their belief in the value of new field developments in the area in spite of calls for a halt on activity, after the price of Brent crude rose above pre-pandemic levels.

READ MORE: Jersey Oil & Gas said it has had interest from ‘multiple parties’ after launching a hunt for partners to fund work on a major new production complex in the Moray Firth.

TRNSMT chief slams 'project fear'





Geoff Ellis said he is working on at least three new music events that will take place next year. Picture: Colin Mearns.

MUSIC promoter Geoff Ellis has blasted what he called the Scottish Government’s “project fear” approach to handling the pandemic while calling for a firm date when Scotland can drop social distancing measures that have crippled the industry.

READ MORE: The chief executive of DF Concerts also said he is “supremely confident” that Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival will go ahead in September. He further revealed that he is working on putting together at least three new events that will take place in 2022, which he predicted will be “one of the busiest on record” for Scotland.

Ayr laboratory celebrates £1m-plus turnover

Claire Wallis and Allen Matthews.

AN Ayr-based manufacturer of laboratory test sieves which started off in founder and owner Allen Matthews’ garage is celebrating a rise in annual turnover through the £1 million mark.

READ MORE: Glenammer, founded in 1998, has achieved a 15% rise in turnover to £1.04m in its current financial year ending this month, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions which meant the factory was closed for a period of weeks.

Whisky society valued at nearly £80m

Chairman Mark Hunter.

THE Edinburgh-based company which owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has debuted on the stock exchange.

READ MORE: The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC) had a market capitalisation of nearly £78 million when its shares were admitted to the junior Aim market this week, based on the offer price of £1.12 per ordinary share.

