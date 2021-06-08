By Ian McConnell

DINGWALL-based GlenWyvis Distillery, founded in 2015, is seeking new “voluntary board directors”.

The community-owned distillery, which has around 3,600 members, produces GoodWill Gin and will this year release a three-year-old single malt Scotch whisky which it noted had already “sold out via pre-order”.

Chairman David Graham said it was keen to bring in directors with “professional expertise and experience” in sales and marketing to the whisky and spirits trade, commercial legal work, IT, and community development.

GlenWyvis noted that more than 45% (1,688) of its members live in the IV postcode area.

Mr Graham said: "We had phenomenal support from the local community in and around Dingwall when we established the distillery back in 2015 and I’m convinced there is a wealth of talent on our doorstep that we could tap into.

"I really hope that local residents, with appropriate business experience, will be inspired to join the team as we look to take the distillery forward. There are exciting times ahead and it would be great to have new people on board to be part of that journey.”

GlenWyvis noted that its board meets one evening a month "currently digitally", adding that "it is hoped that the new directors will be in post ahead of the annual general meeting later this month".