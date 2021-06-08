A SCOTCH pie maker has hailed landing a coveted supermarket listing with Marks & Spencer for the first time.
The family-owned Lanarkshire pie maker claims to have “baked Scotland’s number one Scotch pies for generations” and says its pies are “a staple for family dinners across the country”.
Ronnie Miles, managing director at Bells Food Group, said: “Bringing our best-selling Scotch pies to Marks & Spencer is a milestone for us and has topped off our 90th anniversary year."
Bells said its Scotch Pie is the number one selling pie in Scotland with over 15 million produced and sold each year.
Mr Miles added: “Marks & Spencer is a favourite with Scottish families, much like our pies.
"We know that our customers will be thrilled to see them on the shelves.”
Shotts-based Bells’ Scotch Pies are now available at 61 Marks & Spencers Foodhalls across Scotland.
