Gleneagles’ Edinburgh hotel development’s “garden room” restaurant extension has been granted planning permission.

The application to City of Edinburgh Council centres on the extension to the messenger's house at 37 St Andrew Square to create the garden room between two buildings.

The world-famous Gleneagles golfing estate is set to open its new boutique hotel, the first such venture for the five-star resort in Auchterarder in the autumn.

The site at 37-39 St Andrew Square in Edinburgh was originally home to the British Linen Company and later the Bank of Scotland.

The application “relates to two vacant adjoining buildings - a former bank and associated offices - on the east side of St Andrew Square at the south-west corner of the forecourt of Dundas House.

“The site is within the World Heritage Site. Nos. 38-39 is a colossal three-storey, five-bay, ashlar sandstone, Imperial Roman style building by David Bryce, dating from 1846. The interior features an elaborately detailed cruciform banking hall with a central dome.”

“No. 37 is a three-storey and basement, classical style, ashlar sandstone former house by John Young, after James Craig, dating from 1781, with internal alterations and rear additions.”

The council said in its report: “The application is to erect a glazed extension to the courtyard space between the pavilion extension to 37 St Andrew Square - approved under the previous planning permission and listed building consents - and external wall of the banking hall within no. 38.

“The new extension will supplement the new restaurant floorspace within the Banking Hall. The proposed structure is single storey and predominately glazed with dark-grey finished steel framing and a mono-pitch roof and will adjoin the inner wall of the pavilion and Messenger's House at the rear of no. 37.”

