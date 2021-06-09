PROPERTY developer Artisan Real Estate has underlined its belief in the potential of the Scottish market by recruiting a heavy hitter to lead its operations in the country.
David Westwater has been appointed Scottish regional manager for Artisan following a 40-year career in the industry.
Mr Westwater has held senior roles at companies such as Frasers Property UK and Interserve and was most recently development director at Robertson Property.
He has joined Artisan amid a period of rapid growth for the regeneration specialist in Scotland.
The company is implementing a £140 million investment plan covering what it describes as low carbon city centre residential redevelopments across Edinburgh and Glasgow.
These include the 126-apartment Rowanbank Gardens development on the site of a former care home in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.
The company is also working on mixed-use commercial redevelopment projects across Scotland, such as the £80m transformation of the grade A-listed Custom House building in Glasgow overlooking the River Clyde. The development Artisan is working on will feature a four-star, 294-bed Clayton Hotel and a 162-bedroom Adagio Apart-Hotel.
The company said it had made significant progress in Scotland during the last 12 months, despite the challenges faced during coronavirus lockdowns.
It completed the £250m New Waverley development in Edinburgh’s Old Town last year. This is ready to provide a base for 2,900 civil servants employed by the UK Government.
Chief executive Jaco Jansen, said: “Artisan has an amazing opportunity in Scotland to set a new benchmark for high quality urban regeneration in sensitive city-centre environments – whether it be commercial, residential or mixed-use.”
Artisan said it has an exciting residential pipeline and is securing opportunities across Scotland’s major city centre areas.
