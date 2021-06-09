THE team behind the famous Ho Wong restaurant in Glasgow are to stage a comeback.

The original Ho Wong on the corner of Argyle Street and York Street closed in 2019, pending the redevelopment of a site that was historically home to retailer What Every Woman Wants. The site is currently being developed into modern office accommodation.

Now the Ho Wong team is poised to re-enter the hospitality market after signing a lease on a partly fitted restaurant on the corner of Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street nearby.

The deal for the 5,100 square foot space was negotiated by Glasgow-based property agent CDLH, on behalf of asset manager Castleford Partners.

CDLH director Alan Creevy said: “Despite the pandemic the level of interest was very high with operators keen to capitalise on the pent-up demand in hospitality.

“We quickly received offers from several parties and by March 2021 had reached heads of terms with the team behind the former Ho Wong at York Street who have been looking for a new home for their original iconic restaurant. It is clear from the large number of transactions we are involved with that hospitality is set to make a quick recovery for the right operators.”

The Ho Wong team moved into the premises this month and is investing in refurbishments ahead of a planning opening this autumn.

Mr Creevy added: “Our clients are delighted to be the chosen home of the new Ho Wong. The property is an ideal choice to tempt back the loyal customer base and we wish the Ho Wong team the very best of success.

“We are seeing enormous demand at present from both tenants and purchasers. It is clear there has been a reshaping of the restaurant sector away from dated brands and leases to entrepreneurial individual concepts on modern lease terms that progressive landlords are embracing.”