SCOTTISH craft brewer Innis & Gunn has hailed a 20-fold increase in new draught installations at target outlets across Scotland, said it is 42 per cent ahead of budget on the on-trade, and has nine new national listings with major retailers.

The firm has invested more than £100,000 across its Perth brewery and Brewery Taproom bars, it said, as the country moves slowly out of lockdown.

Tables at Innis & Gunn’s four Brewery Taproom sites across Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, have been fully booked since reopening, with demand “in the thousands”.

Innis & Gunn’s new partnership with C&C Group, the owner of Tennent’s, is also signalling success with a 20 times the new draught installs of products including Lager Beer, Session IPA and Ossian Smoothflow at key accounts across Scotland.

Bars which will now serve Innis & Gunn include the popular BAaD in Glasgow, Atholl Arms Hotel, Dunkeld, Kingsmill & Ness Walk in Inverness and The Caird in Dundee.

A further £32,000 has been invested in the back of house systems ahead of re-opening post-lockdown in 2021, which follows separate significant investment in 2019.

A new bespoke ordering app has been created which allows users to collect loyalty points, redeemable in-bar against future purchases.

The firm said this has been popular, with an over 50% uptake from customers since re-opening, as has the new food menu.

Innis & Gunn also hailed the off-trade, where the brand is growing 31% year on year, with the nine new national listings secured including Scottish Tesco, Co-op, Asda and Sainsbury’s stores. The new listings also include three new formats and the introduction of a formerly limited-edition beer.

The Original, a single malt whisky cask matured Scottish golden beer, is now available in a 4x330ml basket pack format in all four retailers. The new format is part of the brewer’s move away from plastic packaging and part of a wider sustainability initiative, to be announced later in the year.

Previously an annual limited-edition release, the Irish Whiskey Cask, a Scottish oatmeal stout matured in Irish whiskey barrels, has become a permanent listing, now available at Scottish Tesco stores in 330ml format.

Session IPA and Mangoes on the Run have moved to a larger 440ml can format, with a slight change with Session IPA at 4.2% and Mangoes on the Run at 5%, in response to consumer demand. Both beers are available at Sainsbury’s stores in Scotland in the new format.

Inveralmond Ossian, owned and brewed by Innis & Gunn, has also received two new listings for its new 4x440ml format, which is available in Co-op and Asda stores, the firm said. This new format follows the introduction of the 440ml can last year, building on the success and performance of the beer in 500ml glass bottle. The Ossian brand has grown at 35% year on year in Scotland, with Ossian the fifth largest mainstream ale in Scotland.

Innis & Gunn is also investing £80,000 in new equipment at its Perth brewery to support the production of increased volumes and demand for their 440ml formats.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder, said: “The demand and momentum for Innis & Gunn and our incredible beers continues to grow, right across the on and off-trade, from both customers and consumers. We have continued to innovate and invest in the business over the last year and it is really paying off.

“The reopening of the Scottish on-trade was eagerly awaited and we have undoubtedly come back with a bang, performing 42% ahead of budget. The significant number of new draught installs of Innis & Gunn beers, as a result of our partnership with C&C will further support our drinkers as they return to the trade for their much-longed for pints in the pub.

“Innis & Gunn has performed incredibly well in the off-trade over the last year and these nine new national listings will enable our drinkers to enjoy even more from Innis & Gunn, whether that be at home, at parties and summer BBQs or watching the upcoming Euros with family and friends.”