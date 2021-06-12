Knight Property Group has won planning consent for a further £3.5m development at Langlands Commercial Park in East Kilbride.
Scottish group Knight will, following the granting of permission by South Lanarkshire Council, develop on a speculative basis a two-acre, self-contained site close to the existing phase-one development to create a new 23,980 sq ft industrial warehouse facility. Knight said this has the potential to “cater for a variety of different businesses and create dozens of jobs for the local area”.
Construction is due to start this summer and take six months.
Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “We are committed to further investment at Langlands and our proposals have been carefully considered and set against the backdrop of increased interest and positivity in the Scottish industrial, distribution and logistics market over the past year, particularly in the central belt.
“The success of our recently completed phase-one development, with recent lettings has provided confidence for us to develop further on a speculative basis. Upon completion, the development has the potential to provide local job opportunities.”
Alan Gilkison, partner at letting agent Ryden, said: “There is currently a lack of quality new stock in the central belt at the present time and Langlands offers a fantastic strategic location, with excellent connectivity and communication links. Knight is renowned for developing high quality industrial space and we anticipate strong demand for this new warehouse from a range of occupiers.”
Ryden is agent for Knight Property Group at Langlands Commercial Park. The architect is Space Solutions.
