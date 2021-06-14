FLY-THROUGH footage has been released of a new rooftop bar, restaurant and bowling alley set to open next month.
Taking over the whole of the seventh floor of YOTEL Glasgow and offering "epic cityscape views", VEGA opens in mid-July "with an emphasis on big tunes and beautiful drinks, playing host to some of the city's hottest DJs every weekend".
The 13,700 sq ft, rooftop setting "transports guests into an era inspired by Glasgow’s music scene and British pop culture with a distinctly ‘space-age’ vibe".
The firm said: "Neon lighting creates a glamorous glow against the bold interiors throughout the stunning space."
Serving breakfast through to brunch and dinner, the restaurant will "satisfy the city’s craving for casual dining", it is claimed.
The venue also has a four-lane bowling alley, neon lit and with state-of-the-art interactive light shows. The venue can also be hired for exclusive private events with a semi-private VIP area also available.
Euan Wilson, manager at VEGA said: “We’re hugely excited to be leading the way with a totally new and fresh concept for Glasgow, there’s really nothing quite like us. With its bold design, epic food and drink offering and vibrant programming, we’re bringing fun to Glasgow in a uniquely VEGA way.”
