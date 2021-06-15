By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH law firm Morton Fraser has unveiled 17 promotions across partner, legal director, senior solicitor, and associate roles.

Matthew Barclay has been promoted to partner within the agricultural and rural team after five years at the firm. Gail Watt, Fiona Hogg and Jennifer Thomson have all moved into the role of legal director in, respectively, the agricultural and rural, real estate and litigation teams. Another four staff have been promoted to senior solicitor and nine to associate.

Morton Fraser noted nearly half of those promoted, with effect from July 1, had been with the firm since they were trainees.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

Chris Harte, chief executive of Morton Fraser, said: “Our talent-first strategy has been critical to our success in recent years. This not only means being able to attract the best talent externally, but also prioritising the development of our people from within. We are absolutely committed to creating a culture of excellence, which enables all of our people to be the best they can be.”

Nikki Hunter and Lesley Holloway have been promoted to the post of associate in the private client department.

Ellen Robinson has been promoted to senior solicitor in real estate and infrastructure. Alyson Cowan and Jamie Reid have been promoted to associate posts in this team.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Refusal to celebrate Scotland’s success is sorry sign of times

Laura Purves and Finlay Leggat have been promoted to senior solicitor roles in the corporate and banking team.

In litigation, Fiona Meek has been promoted to the role of senior solicitor. And Cameron Greig, Derek Couper, Laura McKenna, Jennifer Andrew and Ailie Crawford have been promoted to associate roles within the litigation team.