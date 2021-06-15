A Scottish family-run property developer said it is moving to establish strong green credentials with a new eco-friendly development.

Premier Homes Scotland said with support from Bank of Scotland it is set to complete the first two high-end properties of a new four-home development on Townhill Road in Dunfermline, Fife, which it says is suitable for families and professionals.

The new development is the first project from the business - which is owned by husband and wife Steve and Carol Williams - and is said to have a strong focus on sustainability.

Each property is equipped with solar panels, under-floor heating, high efficiency boilers and thicker insulation to ensure an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

The first properties are being completed.

To support the development, Premier Homes Scotland approached Bank of Scotland and received a six-figure funding package via the Clean Growth Financing Initiative (CGFI) which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

The business plans to build a second eight-home development in Dunfermline with further details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Steve Williams, managing director at Premier Homes Scotland, said: “Over the past few years there’s been a real surge in demand for sustainable homes. Our ambition is to help homeowners in Fife achieve exactly that with a range of eco-friendly properties.

“The support from Bank of Scotland has been a massive boost and critical in helping us to achieve this goal. With the funding, we’ve been able to fit the homes with a range of cutting-edge, energy efficient features and ensure a low carbon footprint for these properties.”

Louise Fraser, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “The pandemic has forced many people to reconsider where they are living and more people are searching for additional space for home offices or gardens as they embrace home working.

“Many people are consequently searching for properties outside the city and Fife has become an increasingly popular destination for many, making this new development incredibly timely.

“It has been a pleasure to support Premier Homes Scotland with their sustainable development in Dunfermline and we look forward to working with them again in the near future to further their sustainable ambitions.”

The site is due to complete by August.

Plans for first grain distillery in Scottish Borders

Impression of the new distillery.

PLANS have been revealed to build the first grain distillery in the Scottish Borders.

READ MORE: Jackson Distillers, led by entrepreneur Trevor Jackson, is working with Noble & Company to raise £46 million to develop the project.

Matthew Barclay has been promoted to partner within the agricultural and rural team after five years at the firm.

SCOTTISH law firm Morton Fraser has unveiled 17 promotions across partner, legal director, senior solicitor, and associate roles.

READ MORE: Morton Fraser noted nearly half of those promoted, with effect from July 1, had been with the firm since they were trainees.

