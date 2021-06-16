Two Highland entrepreneurs are celebrating adding a new premises to their expanding holiday agency.

Launched in October, igloo has already recruited "an attractive portfolio" of holiday lodges with more set to join the environmentally-conscious brand over the summer.

The firm is owned and operated by Erin McBean, of Aviemore and Nick Lyon, of Inverness.

The Eagle’s Nest at Balvattan – on the outskirts of Boat of Garten - is the fifth lodge to join the brand. The converted steading has "impressive vistas of the cairngorms and has everything needed for a great family break away, including a sauna, bbq hut and hot tub”.

Ms McBean said: “We are delighted with how things have progressed since we launched - our plan for the first year was to recruit five lodges, and we have done that in six months.

“We are very proud of our portfolio of handpicked destination lodges. We believe a big part of our success is down to the close working relationships we have with our owners. Igloo’s family-friendly focus and our personal approach are attractive for both property owners and guests.”

The firm said that with a “growing reputation as the family-friendly holiday agency in the Highlands, igloo looks set to go from strength to strength as families across the UK staycation this year”.

Mr Lyon said: “We always knew launching in 2021 was going to be hard, and we had always planned for potential disruption. We might have been closed to guests, but we were very busy behind the scenes, working on opportunities for our properties. The bookings coming in have been very strong and it has been great to see the booking calendar fill up so quickly. Since reopening, the support and glowing reviews from guests has been a real boost to us, and we have already had repeat guests.

"As a new company, we are already building a reputation for personal service and being ahead of the curve. We are looking forward to expanding our portfolio even more and to welcoming holidaymakers to igloo properties over the coming year."

St James Quarter announces new tenants

Picture: St James Quarter.

THE new St James Quarter retail complex in Edinburgh has announced that it has signed four more tenants ahead of the opening of the centre next week.

A spokesperson for St James Quarter said The Kooples, Aeronautica Militare and Nordic Outdoor had become the latest international fashion brands to decide to open stores in its retail Galleria.

20 new Aldi Scotland stores: Full list

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created.

ALDI has announced plans for 20 new store locations in Scotland, in a move that would create hundreds of new jobs.

The UK's fifth largest supermarket said it has "been on an expansion drive in recent years", opening around one new store a week on average "to meet demand from new customers".

