By Scott Wright

THE Glasgow Business Awards make their long-awaited return this year, providing a platform to celebrate people and firms that have dug deep to “survive and thrive” amid the pandemic.

The awards, which were established in 1998, will be staged on October 7 following an enforced suspension last year because of coronavirus.

And they will reflect the fact Glasgow will be staging the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November, with four categories requiring entrants to demonstrate sustainability.

A total of sixteen awards, covering a wide range of business activity, will be presented, thirteen of which will be judged competitively and three selected by a panel.

The Herald is media partner for the awards, which will culminate with the presentation of most outstanding business, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland.

This award will go to one of the winners from the other categories. Allied Vehicles secured the title in 2019, alongside the awards for family business and best performing large business of the year.

This year will also see the return of the Glasgow’s Favourite Business award, in association with The Herald’s sister newspaper the Glasgow Times. It was won last time by music and events venue SWG3.

The Glasgow Chamber award for lifetime achievement, won last year by former Edrington chief executive Ian Curle, will also be presented on the night.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber, said: “For obvious reasons, last year’s awards could not take place. However, we are absolutely thrilled to be launching our 23rd year as we continue to tell the business narrative of our great city.

“Following the enormous challenges of the past 15 months, our local businesses, large and small, deserve a celebration that recognises the magnitude of the efforts made by so many to survive and thrive.”