By Kristy Dorsey
Four of Scotland's leading tourism organisations are calling for extended support following a series of surveys revealing the extent to which many in the industry are struggling as they head into another summer of restricted trading.
The four organisations – the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), Wild Scotland, and Sail Scotland – say many in their sectors are under serious threat of closing for good. They are calling for better communication, an easing of household restrictions, changes to physical distancing measures and additional financial support to help those "falling through the cracks in the Scottish Government's response to Covid-19".
READ MORE: Scotland needs path for return of international travel
The ASSC found that 32 per cent of self-caterers were operating at reduced capacity, 16% simply breaking even, and a further 16% being open but financially unviable. The ASVA said although 71% of visitor attractions have re-opened, 90% are not yet recovering from the impact of the pandemic.
According to Wild Scotland, more than a third of those in the adventure and activity see their futures as unviable, with 55% operating at under 50% capacity. Sail Scotland reported that under current social distancing guidelines, 80% of charter and small cruise ship operators are trading at unsustainable levels.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.