AN A-listed office building in Glasgow city centre has been sold for more than £5.5 million.
The building at 84-94 St Vincent Street, which is home to occupiers including Pizza Punks on the ground floor and Interstate Hotels, Crawford & Co and Visit Scotland, on the upper floors, has been purchased by a private investor.
The off-market sale was completed by real estate advisor CBRE on behalf of Patrizia.
The building comprises 42,343 sq ft of office and retail space over basement, ground and seven upper floors.
It occupies a prominent position on the north side of St Vincent Street between its junctions with Renfield Street and West Nile Street.
Martyn Brown, director of CBRE, said: “We can confirm that we have successfully sold 84-94 St Vincent Street in Glasgow on behalf of our client Patrizia. It is a well-known building located in the heart of the city centre, with a range of value-add management opportunities.
“Despite the wider economic effects of the pandemic we are seeing strong interest for quality investment opportunities from a range of buyers and expect this to continue as office workers return to the workplace.”
