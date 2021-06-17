PLANS for homes and commercial units at the Edinburgh Marina site have been brought forward.

The proposal of application notice precedes an application for planning permission for a mixed-use development on plot 35a of the Granton Harbour Masterplan.

The majority of the site already has the planning permission in principle under the Granton Harbour Masterplan approval but the PPP boundary excludes part of the site.

The applicant is Edinburgh Marina Holdings Limited and it is proposed to "construct a development comprising housing and commercial with an approximate total of 55 dwellings forming a perimeter block around the entire site".

Wilson Gunn Architects.

The proposed perimeter blocks are envisaged to comprise a mix of detached town-house units and flatted units.

The buildings would range in height from four storeys to five storeys, as well as approximately 10 commercial units, primarily intended to serve the local community and visitors to the hotel, harbour and marina.

These would be located at ground floor level two on the west and south elevations. Plot 35a is split into two sites, divided by the wide pedestrian route which will run from the hotel to the inner harbour.

An online consultation is running from June 17 to July 7.

The application states: “In the centre of each of the two sites would be a raised amenity deck, with individual garden areas for the town houses and common garden areas for the flats on each site.

“The town houses would have individual lock-up garages accessed directly from the streets. The flats would have undercroft parking under the amenity decks, each accessed from entrances from the streets at the north and south ends of the site.

“The proposed layout design protects views through the site to the harbour and the sea, and defines the permeable pedestrian routes to the quayside which were recently approved.”

