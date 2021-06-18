By Scott Wright

AN HISTORIC quayside in Dumbarton, on the site of the former Ballantine’s Distillery, has been restored, creating public access for the first time in 150 years.

Nearly 200 homes overlooking the River Leven have been built after a complex engineering project to rejuvenate the area by consulting engineer Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh).

The work involved removing old foundations and slipways dating back to the area's original incarnation as a shipyard in the 18th and 19th centuries, with upgrades to quay walls and dry dock revetments also carried out.

Following the remediation works, housing firm Cullross has developed 150 new affordable homes to rent for Dunbritton Housing Association, and 45 new homes for West Dunbartonshire Council. The riverside site will also house a new head office for the association.

Craig Milne, director of Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh), said: “This project is an exemplar of how a derelict site can be remediated and brought back to life. In addition to the quay wall improvements, extensive groundworks were undertaken to remove the contamination, and piled foundations with ground beams were installed in preparation for the main residential development.

“The site delivers a major improvement to the infrastructure of Dumbarton, with a new walkway and cycle path connecting the development with the town centre.”

Emma Garry, development consultant at Cullross, said: “This was a very challenging housing project due to the previous uses and location of the site. The engineering aspect of this project was key to its success. The extensive works below the ground and along the river edge were designed by Will Rudd Davidson who had the difficult job of balancing the engineering challenges with the financial constraints of developing affordable homes.

“Cullross are delighted with the final development.”