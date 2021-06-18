By Scott Wright
James Donaldson & Sons has broadened its portfolio of businesses after clinching its second acquisition in a week.
The Fife-based timber merchant has taken over Glasgow’s Stonecare, which supplies solid worktops to the kitchen industry. Stonecare is understood to be the only company in Scotland to offer granite, silestone, marble, quartz stone and corian worktops.
All eleven employees of Stonecare will remain in position, James Donaldson said, noting that its operations will remain unchanged by the acquisition.
The deal follows last week’s news that James Donaldson had acquired Broxburn-based Kitchens International, which swelled its headcount by eighty to more than 1,200. Kitchens International and Stonecare join a family of brands that also includes MGM Timber, Donaldson Timber Engineering, James Donaldson Timber, James Donaldson Insulation, Smith & Frater, and Rowan Manufacturing.
Chief executive Andrew Donaldson said: “We’re proud to add Stonecare to our growing JDS family. Stonecare has an excellent reputation for quality, craftsmanship and service; an extremely high-quality product; and a great team of people. “
Andrew Crombie, managing director of Stonecare, added: “I am delighted that in our 21st anniversary year, Stonecare is joining the JDS group.”
