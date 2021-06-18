A SCOTTISH hydrogen technologies company is to create 100 jobs as it moves to help build a UK-wide refuelling network.

Logan Energy has unveiled plans to create the skilled new roles in Scotland as part of a strategic partnership with English clean fuel specialist Element 2.

The initial three-year partnership will see Logan Energy design, manufacture and maintain hydrogen refuelling stations on sites developed by Element 2, which plans to deploy over 800 pumps onto the UK network by 2027 and 2,000 by 2030.

The number to be set up north of the Border will be released as the project progresses, but it will include sites across Scotland.

The partnership will triple Logan Energy’s current headcount, creating up to 70 new roles over the next two years with further positions to follow by 2025.

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Wallyford-based Logan Energy, said the move underlines its long-term commitment to hydrogen provision.

“This collaboration offers Logan Energy the opportunity to use its industry experience to deliver the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across Scotland and the rest of the UK,” he said. “Scotland has a long and successful relationship with hydrogen energy that is unparalleled. We have the expertise to deliver renewable technologies at pace and this programme will help create dozens more skilled opportunities for those looking to work in the hydrogen sector.

“Our partnership with Element 2 underlines our growth plans in the UK for the coming decade and will provide confidence for potential investors looking to support the drive to net zero.”

Skipton-based Element 2 is a venture capital-backed specialist in hydrogen refuelling and a retailer of hydrogen fuel to the fleet operators and other consumers.

It is working with councils, transport operators and fleet owners to identify and develop sites and support vehicle conversions to accelerate net zero strategies and investing in prime locations across the UK and Ireland.

Logan Energy apprentice. Picture: Chris Watt.

Tim Harper, Element 2 chief executive, said: ”This collaborative partnership with Logan Energy is another step toward our goal of building the UK’s hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. We are a pure-play retailer of hydrogen, so harnessing Logan’s expertise and experience of refuelling systems supports our growth plan.

“Collaborations like this, ensure we remain ahead of schedule and ready to supply hydrogen as soon as demand arises. We are proud to support the UK’s net zero targets. More partnerships and further collaborations will follow in the coming weeks and months; this is an incredibly exciting time for the growth of hydrogen in the UK.”

News of the partnership comes following Logan Energy’s recent appointment of three industry-leading experts to its board, including former chief executive of SSE Ian Marchant as chair, Bob MacDonald, former chief of specialist technical solutions at Wood, and Derek Mathieson, former chief marketing and technology officer at Baker Hughes.

It said the appointments “bolster the company’s executive team ahead of plans to increase international expansion”.

Logan Energy has extensive experience and in delivering projects and solutions in the hydrogen and clean energy sectors. It specialises in engineering solutions using hydrogen technologies, including production, refuelling, storage, distribution, and fuel cells.

It said it offers services from project inception and feasibility, design development, manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance.

Logan Energy also “continues to provide advice and expertise to a wide range of blue-chip clients”.