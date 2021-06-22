By Ian McConnell

Adrian Gillespie, chief commercial officer at the University of Strathclyde, has been appointed as the new chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise on an annual salary of £180,000.

Mr Gillespie, previously a Scottish Enterprise veteran having spent 16 years with the taxpayer-funded organisation previously, will return to the agency to take up the top post on September 1.

Mr Gillespie said: “I’m very much looking forward to re-joining the talented team at Scottish Enterprise, and to working closely with our partners in business, academia and government to support recovery, innovation and growth across the country.”

Scottish Enterprise said: "Adrian joins from the University of Strathclyde where, as chief commercial officer, he was Strathclyde’s executive team lead overseeing growth of their extensive industry-facing activities and the development of innovative, place-based economic development projects such as the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and the Glasgow City Innovation District."

During his 16 years at Scottish Enterprise, prior to joining the University of Strathclyde, Mr Gillespie held leadership positions in the technology and energy sectors, before becoming managing director leading Scottish Enterprise’s support for high-growth companies, innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development.

Scottish Economy Secretary Kate Forbes noted the appointment came at a "crucial" time.

She said: “Congratulations to Adrian Gillespie on his appointment as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise. This is a crucial time for business, trade and investment in Scotland and I look forward to working with Adrian, and leaders from across our business community, to push forward with an ambitious agenda of recovery and economic transformation. By working together and galvanising the expertise and ingenuity of businesses, trade unions and workforces, we will be able to seize Scotland’s economic potential and deliver greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”

Scottish Enterprise chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian as our new chief executive. Adrian has extensive knowledge in economic development which, coupled with his leadership abilities and recent experience at the University of Strathclyde, will bring a strong mix of skills and fresh perspective at a critical point in Scotland’s economic recovery.”