A SCOTTISH mobile valeting firm is targeting a £1 million expansion following the launch of new app.
Edinburgh-based Fresh Mobile Car Valeting, which has 21,000 UK customers, said it has launched the investment round and the new app as the car care start-up moves to grow across the UK.
Sam Brennan, Fresh chief executive, said the move puts the firm in position to capture a major part of the £1.2 billion UK market.
“We want to revolutionise the way people manage their car care and customer satisfaction is absolutely central to that,” said Mr Brennan. “Fresh is expanding rapidly because we provide a fantastic customer service across all our franchises and people are sick and tired of sub-standard care.”
The team plans to add features to the app over the next year, and in the longer term is aiming to add car services like tyre and oil changing, and scratch removal to the overall Fresh offering.
Fresh now has 28 operators and 21,000 customers across the UK, adding new locations in Liverpool, Warrington, Bolton, Wigan, Stockport, Swansea and Kent during 2021.
Having strengthened coverage in the Central Belt of Scotland and North of England over the last 18 months, Fresh said that it plans to target the Midlands and South England in 2022.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.