TWO dentists who met at university and went on to partner in three dental practices in Scotland are set to develop their business further following a seven-figure funding deal.

Iain Maudsley and Brian McMillan became friends after studying dentistry at University of Glasgow in 1989 and now own St Leonards in East Kilbride, Bankhouse in Airdrie and Bannockburn Dental in Bannockburn.

The £1.18 million package Unity Trust Bank has enabled them to consolidate previous finance and focus on the continued growth of their business.

Having bought their first practice together in St Leonards in 2003, they relocated to new purpose-built premises 10 years later, offering state-of-the art facilities.

In 2015 they added Bankhouse and Bannockburn to their portfolio and by investing in all three practices, they now cater for 30,000 patients and employ 51 people.

Scott Hutchinson, relationship manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “We are committed to supporting businesses that promote good health and wellbeing in local communities and dental practices are pivotal to this.

“We have supported many dental practices in the UK, but this is our first in Scotland.

“We’re delighted to be able to assist Iain and Brian as they continue the valuable work they are doing.”

Mr Maudsley said: “We had residual finance on all three practices and when our tie-in with our previous provider came to an end, we decided to look around. We approached six banks, but Scott from Unity Trust Bank was the first to respond. He came across very well and was very efficient.

“Unity’s ethos in wanting to help communities resonated with us because that’s what we do - make oral health care as accessible as possible. Our values go hand in hand.

“The refinance with Unity makes everything simpler and will ensure the smooth running of our business and enable us to improve and expand.”

A priority as lockdown restrictions ease is to restart its education programme, which includes advising parents about good oral hygiene for children.

Mr Maudsley said: “We saw a definite improvement in oral health awareness with patients getting regular check-ups and parents instilling good habits in children early on.

“During the pandemic there have been limitations to how many patients we can see so we need to regain the ground that we had before.”

