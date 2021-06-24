MORE than half of employees think businesses are not doing enough to tackle climate change, a new survey reveals.

The behavioural change app Pawprint survey found that 55 per cent think more should be done by firms on addressing climate change in 2021, which is up from 45% in 2019.

The survey of over 1,000 people carried out last month sought employee opinion on how businesses are responding to the climate threat and the impact this has on employee loyalty.

Only 14% of those questioned for the UK wide Pawprint; Climate Change And Your Workplace Survey believe firms' actions are adequate.

Younger females were the most scathing about a lack of business action with 63% of 18 to 24-year-olds claiming that UK businesses “simply aren’t doing enough”.

The survey also found 30% of 25 to 40-year-olds would consider changing jobs if their current employer was not doing enough for sustainability.

Employees questioned feel differently across different industries with 70% of employees in the public sector believing it's important that their employer has a strategy for tackling climate change. The public sector ranked highest across the nine industries looked at, with professional services and construction tying for second and third at 65%.

When questioned about how they would rate their own employer in terms of sustainability, only 13% of employees said “very good” while a further 24% said “good”.

Around 45% of all employees think that changing their businesses to be better for the environment would also improve business performance.

Christian Arno, Pawprint founder, said: “This survey highlights the growing need for workplaces to demonstrate their commitment to this too, especially if they are to attract and retain future generations of talent.”

Pawprint is focussed on helping people reduce their carbon footprint.