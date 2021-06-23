ONE of the Isle of Skye’s main tourism, hospitality and cultural centres is up for sale.
The Aros Centre, which traditionally attracts 240,000 visitors per year, has been given a price-tag of £1.9 million.
The centre, on the southern edge of Portree, spans a 150-cover restaurant, theatre/cinema, small art gallery, retail area, café-bar and children’s soft play area. It also includes offices and meeting rooms.
Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director within the Inverness office of property agent Strutt & Parker said: “The sale of Aros provides a fantastic opportunity for a purchaser to capitalise on the tourism industry on the Isle of Skye, which goes from strength to strength.
"The current owners developed the site originally in the 1990s and have developed it into on the Isle of Skye’s main tourist attractions attracting a large amount of visitors each year. The development opportunities on the adjacent three and a half acre site further provide opportunities to invest in the tourism and hospitality industries on the island.”
