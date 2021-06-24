ST ANDREWS distiller Eden Mill has opened its biggest retail outlet to date.
The gin and whisky distiller has opened a 1,900 square foot store in Glasgow’s Silverburn shopping destination, next to the Hugo Boss outlet. It follows what the firm said had been a successful pop-up at the destination at Christmas.
As well as selling premium spirits, beers and merchandise, Eden Mill said the new outlet will offer customers an “immersive in-store shopping experience”, allowing them to touch and smell the botanicals used to make its gins. Brand ambassadors will be on hand to recommend products based on consumers’ tastes, whether they are new or experienced gin drinkers.
READ MORE: Eden Mill ramps up production as it clinches deal with drinks heavyweight
Eden Mill’s Euan Kinninmonth said: “We are delighted to open the doors today to our new flagship Eden Mill store in Silverburn, joining a host of brilliant premium brands in the centre.
"The shop brings a taste of S. Andrews to Glasgow, as we eagerly anticipate the opening of our £10m carbon neutral distillery next year.”
“The shop joins our store in St Andrews as a hint of what’s to come from our distillery and for customers its one step closer to the real thing, as they can come inside, discover our story, taste our drinks and even discover how they are made.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.