IT will, for many, have been a quarter during which the return to normality has at times seemed excruciatingly slow.
Of course, caution has been crucial in the continuing effort to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to be so. However, vaccine success and a speedy rollout of jabs in many countries bring hope that better times are not too distant.
However, we must endeavour to face what lies ahead with a positive mindset, boosted by huge progress made since the darkest days of this awful pandemic.
We also focus on the drive to net zero and spotlight Scotland’s success on the technology stage, something which is crucial to the building of a prosperous, knowledge-based economy.
And Professor Graeme Roy, of the University of Glasgow, highlights evidence of communities and small businesses working much more closely together through the coronavirus crisis to protect livelihoods and wellbeing.
Supporting each other will remain crucial as we move towards better days.
