By Scott Wright

LOGANAIR has moved quickly to establish a new route connecting Aberdeen with Dublin.

The Glasgow-based airline has stepped in to launch the service after the previous connection between the cities was lost with the collapse of Stobart Air two weeks ago.

Stobart ended its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect when it ceased trading, a move which affected flights between Dublin and Belfast with Scottish cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Loganair said its new Aberdeen to Dublin service will restore its connection to the Irish city from Scotland following the suspension of its service from Inverness last year.

Beginning on September 5, the company will initially operate the route four times a week in each direction on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The frequency will be stepped up to every day from March 28 next year, with extra flights added on Monday and Friday from April 24.

Loganair, which began selling tickets for the service yesterday, will operate the route with its Embraer 145 regional jets. It will also connect Dublin with services from Inverness and Teeside from next summer.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are truly excited to be operating this important service and pleased to be able to step in and quickly restore the vital link between these two great cities.

“We now look forward to enhancing our connectivity further as we work closely with Aer Lingus. We believe that, as certainty grows with the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, an easing of current travel restrictions to and from the Irish Republic will allow customers to book and travel with confidence.”

Matt Hazlewood, group commercial director for AGS Airports, owner of Aberdeen Airport, said: “It is great to see Loganair growing its offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with a Dublin route.”