A FOUR-MONTH delay in the delivery of the two vessels for the lifeline Scottish ferry service might as well be a year for businesses in the islands.

It could mean another full summer without the ferry capacity capable of serving tourism’s full potential and pressure on freight carrying manufactured goods, livestock and food products, in turn impacting the chain.

The nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard has revealed both the Glen Sannox and the other ferry, titled hull 802, will be some time later than planned, because of coronavirus pressures and a labour shortage.

Ferguson Marine turnaround director Tim Hair said in his report to the Scottish Government: “Good progress has been made on the remedial work required at Ferguson, with extensive rework carried out on the vessels; remedial work on the design resulting in a ‘design freeze’; and the implementation of effective business processes.”

The Ferguson ferries contract has been mired in delays around design changes and swamped with cost disputes with the taxpayer-funded Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, the body which procures publicly-owned CalMac’s ships on behalf of the Scottish Government, both sides blaming each other.

The ferries will be delayed around four months.

Mr Hair says he is “pleased to report that, in November 2020, a design freeze was agreed with CMAL”, adding: “This milestone constitutes the agreement between shipyard and customer on the detailed design of the vessels and, for the first time ever, provides a solid technical base for their construction.

“It was achieved through close collaboration with CMAL and required 10 months of work by over 100 degree-qualified engineers at Ferguson and our design sub-contractor.

“Design refinements continue, primarily to transfer, where possible, lessons learned from 801 onto the design of 802.”

The progress on the vessels which are several years late is welcome and it is hoped the shipyard will have better times ahead but it will probably be with some apprehension that businesses in the Scottish islands will look towards the latest date pencilled in on the board in place of the one before.

