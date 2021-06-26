AYSHIRE hotelier Bill Costley has said he is optimistic about the prospects of the group he runs which is sitting on very strong bookings in spite of seeing revenues plunge amid the coronavirus crisis.

The latest accounts for the Costley & Costley Hoteliers business show the turnover of the group fell by 45 per cent to £5.3 million in the year to September 30, from £9.6m in the preceding period. Losses widened to £0.5m from £0.1m.

The accounts cover a period during which hospitality sector businesses faced huge challenges amid the curbs that were imposed to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The last of these may finally be lifted next month.

Mr Costley said that while the group had endured a very challenging period the outlook appears to be good.

“I’m optimistic about the future,” he said, noting: “The bookings that are coming in especially for the bigger hotels have been very, very good.”

The group’s hotels include Lochgreen House in Troon and Brig 0’ Doon House in Ayr.

Mr Costley thinks the group has benefited from booming interest in staycations. Many of the people making bookings to stay in its hotels live in England. However, the group has also seen plenty of interest from people living in Glasgow and the local area. It has six bookings for weddings in its venues this weekend.

The Souter’s Inn bar and restaurant in Kirkoswald has been doing “exceptionally well”, in a development that Mr Costley thinks reflects the fact many people are glad to have the chance to get out following the lockdowns, even if some limitations are in place.

Mr Crossley is hopeful that the recovery will accelerate if the final restrictions are lifted as planning next month. The removal of the cap on wedding guest numbers would be very helpful.

But he noted that there remains some uncertainty about the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The prices of some commodities have been increasing. Mr Costley noted that lots of people appear to have decided to leave the industry during the lockdowns. However the group has not had difficulties recruiting.

He praised the Westminster and Scottish Governments for the support they had provided for firms amid the crisis and said Clydesale Bank had been very good.