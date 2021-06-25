A SCOTTISH chef has launched a series of wild dining events.

Barry Bryson, who is Scotland’s Events Chef of Year, is holding the events at Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston this summer.

The Edinburgh chef is staging the pop-up events in the woodlands at the contemporary sculpture park and art gallery on selected dates between Thursday 1st July and Saturday 28th August.

Mr Bryson, who was crowned Scotland’s Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year by Catering in Scotland last month, has created a “unique sensory experience for lovers of food and the outdoors to enjoy a specially designed four-course menu under a shaded canopy of branches and twinkling lights”.

Barry Bryson at Jupiter Artland

With a focus on nature and wild food, dishes will include parsley, apple and lovage soup; ham, wood-sorrel and crowdie dumplings with dandelion; smoked organic chicken with lemon bergamot dressing, candied walnuts, carrot and chicory puree; barbecued turbot with nettle salsa verde and wild salad; followed by rose ice cream, honeycomb, ginger meringues, rhubarb, cardamom and strawberries.

Vegetarian options include cauliflower and wood-sorrel tortellini; smoked summer squash and barbecued field mushroom with pak choi.

All dishes will be garnished and presented with wild edibles largely foraged from the grounds of Jupiter Artland. A varied small wine list, cocktails and beers will be also be offered, as well as herbal soft drinks and bottled water.

Jupiter Artland has over 100 acres of meadows and woodland for people to safely explore nature and art, including over 30 permanent site-specific sculptures from artists such as Phyllida Barlow, Charles Jencks and Antony Gormley.

The famous Charles Jencks work at Jupiter Artland.

Mr Bryson first started working with Jupiter Artland in 2009 when he developed, managed and nurtured the cafe for five years.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Jupiter Artland for this unique series of dinners.

“I cannot imagine a setting I would rather create a woodland dinner than on this magical place. I’ve designed a menu combining the familiar with the less familiar, which I’m seriously excited about cooking.

“The focus for me with these dinners will be bringing as much flavour and taste as I can, alongside comfort and good cheer to compliment the incredible natural backdrop guests will dine in.

“Eating out again feels such a step forwards for all of us and this really is eating out.”

His client portfolio includes some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, as well as the Edinburgh Food Festival, Foodies Festival and Edinburgh International Book Festival. In 2018, Barry took his culinary creations to the stage after being personally selected by TV cook, author and journalist, Nigel Slater, to star in his autobiographical play, Toast, at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre.

Nicky Wilson from Jupiter Artland, said: “Barry and Jupiter have worked together for many years and is an important part of the wider Jupiter Family. Barry never fails to excite with his creative menus and infectious energy.”

