ABERDEEN Renewable Energy Group has appointed its first chief executive as it looks to ensure North East Scotland capitalises on the opportunities that will arise amid the transition to a less carbon-intensive system.
David Rodger will become chief executive of AREG in October after working in the oil and gas and renewables industries and for the civil service.
Mr Rodger worked on the development of the Clashindarroch onshore windfarm near Huntly and of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre in a four-year spell at renewables giant Vattenfall.
A spokesperson for AREG noted the oganisation came up with the concept for the deployment centre, brought in the partners and supported its planning and development through to delivery.
The 11-turbine windfarm off Aberdeen is billed as Scotland’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility by Vattenfall.
Mr Rodger has been an upstream communications adviser at Royal Dutch Shell since 2012.
Jean Morrison, chair of AREG, said Mr Rodger has been involved with AREG for more than 15 years in various positions and his knowledge, connections and passion for transformation would be fundamental in driving it forward.
“Through his developer experience, David will bring fresh ideas and initiatives for the organisation as we continue to champion the supply chain and enable a just energy transition,” she said.
Founded as a non-profit making organisation in 2003, AREG says it works on behalf of its 190 or so member companies and organisations to empower the energy supply chain and champion its expertise.
It wants the northeast of Scotland to be a world-leading centre of excellence for the production and use of renewable energy.
