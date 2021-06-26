IRVINE-based Green Home Systems has completed a reshuffle of its senior leadership team, writes Scott Wright.

The energy efficiency specialist, which provides services such as thermal insulation, smart heating systems and vehicle charging points, has appointed finance chief Alastair Macphie to the post of managing director. Co-founder Steven Easton has taken up the role of chairman and remains on the board.

Mr Macphie will work alongside Mr Easton and operations director Steven Porch as the firm targets growth while evolving its service offerings and expanding its geographical reach. Mr Porch joined Green Home Systems in October when he replaced co-founder Peter Easton, who continues to be a board member. The company, which has 46 staff, recently recruited Graeme Kerr as sales director from a national trade specialist merchant.

Mr Macphie said: “It’s an exciting time to be involved in this industry, with the opportunity to move into new products and markets and to contribute towards the UK’s ultimate net-zero emissions target. Recent appointments have added to an already strong team, and we have a great foundation on which to continue the expansion of the business. ”

He added: “Our ambition is to become a leading provider of energy efficiency services. Everything’s in place, we now just have to get on and do it.”

Steven Easton said: “It really is a wonderful thing for me to witness the next stage of Green Home Systems’ development.

“When Peter and I conceived the idea of starting an energy efficiency business we had a clear desire to build a company of real scale and value that could provide outstanding levels of service to its customers, and the leadership that has been embedded with the appointment of this senior management team will ensure that our original ambition will continue to be met.

“I would like to congratulate Alastair on his appointment, and I wish him and Steven Porch all the very best in their new roles. Both Peter and I remain committed to Green Home Systems and will continue to support the strategic aims of the business as dedicated board members.”