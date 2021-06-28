AstroAgency are one of three finalists selected for both awards, which will be presented by the world’s longest established organisation dedicated to the promotion of space exploration and astronautics. Established in 1933, the British Interplanetary Society aims to increase public and stakeholder engagement with space, and since 2005 have presented the annual Sir Arthur Clarke awards to recognise outstanding achievements in space activities. The BIS, in conjunction with the Arthur C. Clarke Foundation, invited nominations from the general public and a nominations panel of senior representatives from all areas of the space sector. A total of 166 nominations for 82 nominees were received this year – a record for the ‘Arthurs’.

The SpaceBar, hosted by science broadcaster Dallas Campbell and Dr. Suzie Imber, was established by AstroAgency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to encourage informal networking and knowledge sharing among the world-wide space community. The sessions are held on video-conferencing platform Zoom, where participants are invited to engage with a wide range of topics — from Artificial Intelligence to space tourism — during interactive discussion panels moderated by space industry experts. Participants have included representatives from the European Space Agency, UK Space Agency, NASA and other international space agencies, as well as students looking for career placements, start-ups looking for investment and a number of special guests, including British astronaut Tim Peake.