Metal recycler EMR is transforming its operations in Scotland with a multi-million pound development in Glasgow.

The 11.5-acre King George V West Quay (Berth 10) site will be EMR’s most innovative deep-sea dock in the UK, allowing the company to "transfer material in the most competitive and low carbon way possible".

It means that, from December, EMR’s customers in central Scotland will benefit from more competitive prices for their scrap metal as logistics costs fall.

The new dock will highlight the long-term importance of the Clyde as a lower carbon transport hub as the world arrives in Glasgow for this November’s COP 26 climate change conference.

Among the environmental benefits of the new deep-sea dock will be its ability to accept bulk carriers up to 65,000 tonnes, which produce one fifth of the carbon emissions, per tonne of steel carried, compared with the smaller (3,000 tonne) vessels EMR currently operates in the area.

The development will also receive 100 per cent renewable electricity from Scottish Power and will have enhanced electrical connections to allow equipment used on the site in future to be fully electrified. This will ensure that the site is ready to meet EMR’s goal to be a net zero recycler by 2040, the firm said.

READ MORE: Waring on ‘major mission’ to lift investment by women

Longer term, there is space on the site for a second phase expansion in the next few years, which may include developments in electric vehicle recycling and large scale metal processing.

The project is a partnership between EMR, landlord Peel Ports Ltd and developer McLaughlin & Harvey and, together, the three parties have invested in several bold initiatives to put sustainability at the heart of King George V docks. These include investment in environmental education in local schools as well as re-introducing native Scottish plants around the docks.

EMR’s area general manager, Gary Barrett, said: “Working alongside Peel Ports and McLaughlin & Harvey, EMR is making a huge investment in the future of Glasgow’s economy and the UK’s recycling industry in general.

“While EMR will continue to invest in our nearby South Street and Bellshill sites, the King George V development represents the beginning of an exciting new era for Glasgow’s docks. Not only will our customers benefit but we will be delivering new, high-quality jobs to the area in a sustainable and innovative industry.

“From December, the city will once again see some of the world’s biggest bulk cargo ships arriving on the Clyde and taking scrap metal to play its vital role in the global, circular economy.”

Paul Bodkin, commercial general manager for EMR, said: “This new site will be a game changer for our customers across Scotland. At King George V we will have the ability to accept all grades of non-ferrous and ferrous metal and thanks to the efficiencies this new site will provide, EMR will be able to offer better prices and service than ever.”

Royal Bank owner offloads Irish loan book

Alison Rose, chief executive, NatWest Group.

THE owner of Royal Bank of Scotland owner has struck a deal to offload the commercial lending book of Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

READ MORE: NatWest Group announced to the stock market this morning that it has agreed to sell around €4.2 billion of gross performing commercial lending, and associated undrawn exposures of about €2.8bn, to Allied Irish Banks.

Binance: FCA bans cryptocurrency exchange

THE world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has been banned by the UK's financial regulator.

READ MORE: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ruled that the firm cannot conduct any "regulated activity" in the UK as well as issuing a warning advising people to be wary of adverts promising high returns on crypto-asset investments.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: