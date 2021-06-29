A MAJOR banking group has hailed a Glasgow move into what will be the city’s largest single office block when completed later this year.
France-based BNP Paribas, one of the world’s largest banking groups, has agreed a deal to move its Glasgow operations to HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street.
It will move more than 200 staff currently based across the city into the 20,624 sq ft first floor of what will be Glasgow’s largest single office building.
Gary Cameron, head of Scotland at BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “As we exit the pandemic and return to the office, we must embrace new ways of working.
“BNP Paribas is a business leader in ESG commitments with wellbeing and sustainability at the forefront of what we do.
"A top priority is making sure our staff have the best possible work environment to serve our clients."
READ MORE: Banking giant to move into Scottish city's new largest office block
He added: "177 Bothwell Street is the perfect place to help us to help realise those ambitions. The move reaffirms the group’s commitment to Glasgow and this best-in-class asset is aligned with our plans for the next chapter of BNP Paribas in Scotland.”
Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “Securing another tenant of BNP Paribas’s quality is further demonstration of how 177 Bothwell Street has been designed to exceed occupier requirements."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment