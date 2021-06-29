FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 64 clean cattle, 51 cast cows, 933 prime lambs and 367 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Fifteen prime bullocks sold to 257p/kg and averaged 238p (-10p), while 49 prime heifers peaked at 266p to average 247p (-2p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,571 and 217p to average 164p (+1p).

Prime lambs sold to £137 and 267p/kg for Beltex to average £102 or 243p (-30p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £155 for Beltex ewes to average £117(-£2), while light ewes peaked at £105 for North Country Cheviots to average £75 (-£9).

The firm also sold 12 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 290p/kg to average 249p (+31p), while 12 beef-bred bullocks sold to 243p and levelled at 228p (+6p).

Sixty-five, beef-bred young bulls peaked at 249p and averaged 207p (-1p), while 31 dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 203p and levelled at 165p (-2p).

In the rough ring 97 cast beef cows peaked at 220p to average 162p (+5p), while 216 cast dairy cows sold to 196p to average 129p (-2p). Fourteen cast bulls made up to 195p to average 147p (+1p).

There were also 1,129 prime lambs that peaked at £200 or 500p/kg to average 256p (-18p).

Lowland cast ewes (149) peaked at £139 for a Texel to average £96 (-£1), while 33 hill ewes sold to £80 for a Blackface to average £46 (-£32).

Lawrie and Symington sold 59 prime cattle and 64 cast cows and bulls at Lanark yesterday.

Prime bullocks sold to £1,670 and 274p, while heifers peaked at £1840 and 270p/kg on two occasions.

Dairy-bred bullocks and heifers sold to £1,342 and 218p.

Beef cows sold to £1,745 or 191p, while dairy cattle peaked at £1465 on two occasions or at 156p/kg.

There were also 1,100 prime lambs, 263 prime hoggs and 981 cast sheep through Lanark yesterday.

The largest show of new season lamb so far sold to £145 for a Suffolk and to 297p/kg for Beltex to average 244p overall.

Prime hoggs sold to a top of £126 for Suffolks and to 241p/kg for Beltex to average 200p overall.

A smaller show of cast sheep saw all classes remain dear. The sale was topped at £190 for Texel ewes and to £108 for Blackfaces.

Caledonian Marts sold 196 store cattle at their fortnightly sale at Stirling yesterday.

Bullocks averaged 230p/kg – selling to 290p for a pen of Herefords and to £1400 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers averaged 218p – selling to 246p for a pen of Herefords and to £980 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus. Black & Whites sold to 232p and to £1090.