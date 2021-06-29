Scottish property management company Pillow Partners has announced that it will be taking on 70 young apprentices under a UK Government employment scheme.

Pillow has said that it will be an enthusiastic participant in the Kickstart Scheme which aims to create jobs for 16-to 24-year-olds who are on Universal Credit or are at risk of long-term unemployment.

The firm, which is based in Ayrshire but works with clients across the UK, has praised the scheme and will aim to provide its 70 students with training and the possibility of a full-time job with the company at the end of the programme.

Participants on Kickstart will work with Pillow’s experienced staff and management to provide them with the opportunity to develop a rewarding, interesting, and fulfilling career with a growing, ambitious, and supportive company.

Pillow fully supports the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme and looks forward to working with its new apprentices.

Founded in 2016, Pillow provides expert and professional property management services to holiday homes and serviced apartments to help them reach the markets they need to and grow their businesses. For guests, Pillow works to connect them with an extensive range of properties to let both in Scotland and across the UK.

With Pillow every property, every client, and every booking work towards helping local communities, vulnerable people, and solving the most important global challenges we all face. The company has also facilitated over £1m of charity donations throughout its history.

The firm also goes a step further than others in the industry through the sophistication of its business model; helping providers maximise their income and enjoy a hands-off approach. Pillow goes far beyond simple advertising, offering a bespoke and tailored service to meet the needs of both guests and clients.

However, Pillow’s ambitions, driven by its dedicated and highly-experienced team, go further than the UK and the company aims to open in more countries across the world, including the US, in the near future.

Chief executive Scott Weir said: “I am delighted to welcome our 70 new Kickstart apprentices to our company.

“Throughout their time with us, they can be assured of a welcoming and supportive environment in which they can develop their skills and gain some valuable experience.

“This scheme is an excellent idea for ambitious and proactive firms like Pillow and we’re going to be enthusiastic participants in it as it unfolds.”

