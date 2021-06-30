JOHN Menzies has won a contract to provide ground services for a new airline that is targeting the tourist market amid hopes the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will fuel a recovery in the sector.

The Edinburgh-based aviation services firm has been appointed to support Norway’s Flyr at the airline’s base at Oslo Gardermoen airport and at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport on the French Riviera.

The company said it would provide passenger, ramp and de-icing services under the three year contract, without disclosing how much it would be worth.

It noted: “These agreements will further strengthen Menzies’ operations in both of these key airports and represent up to 6,000 turns per year across the two stations.”

Founded by industry veteran Erik Braathen, Flyr is one of a number of aviation start-ups launched amid the fallout from the pandemic. Lockdowns around the world have taken a heavy toll on established players.

Some new airlines are banking on a recovery in the tourist market. They may hope to capitalise on the fact that planes can be leased at lower costs than before the pandemic. Pilots and experienced cabin crew staff are available for work.

Flyr will offer flights to Alicante and Malaga as well as Nice. It will also offer domestic services. The company will operate its inaugural flight today, between Oslo and Tromso around 1,000 miles to the North.

In March John Menzies posted a £120.5 million pre-tax loss for 2020, which it said reflected the severe impact of passenger travel restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said then it anticipated there would be a slow recovery from the current quarter.

Last month the company noted encouraging signs of airlines rebuilding flight schedules and completed a £22m fund-raising that won a strong response.

It sold its newspaper distribution business in 2018 to the Endless private equity firm, for £74.5m after facing calls for a break-up.