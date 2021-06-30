Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, has signed a Letter of Intent to supply hydrogen from its planned roll out of plastic to hydrogen facilities to Element 2‘s proposed network of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Peel NRE is proposing to develop a hydrogen refuelling station which will take hydrogen from the consented plastic to hydrogen facility at Protos, the company’s strategic energy and resource hub in Cheshire.

There are also plans to develop a hydrogen refuelling station at Peel NRE’s planned plastic to hydrogen facility in North Clyde, near Glasgow.

The £20m facility at Rothesay Dock, West Dunbartonshire, will take non-recyclable plastics, destined for landfill, incineration or export overseas, and use them to create a local source of sustainable hydrogen.

The plastic to hydrogen facility at Protos is the first in the UK to use pioneering technology developed by Powerhouse Energy Group plc, with Peel NRE planning to roll out the technology across the UK.

The plant will takes non-recyclable plastics, destined for landfill, incineration or export overseas, and uses them to create a local source of sustainable hydrogen.

The hydrogen will be used as a clean fuel for buses, HGVs, Refuse Collection Vehicles and cars, helping to improve local air quality.

The important role of hydrogen in decarbonising the transportation sector has been recognised by the Committee on Climate Change.

It is claimed the refuelling station at Protos will help to kick start the infrastructure needed to support the rollout of hydrogen vehicles which will be a vital part of the UK’s journey to net zero. Element 2 is looking to establish a network of hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK, with plans to deliver 2,000 by 2030, and is looking at further potential sites with Peel NRE.

Richard Barker, development director at Peel NRE, said: “Hydrogen is set to play an important role in our journey to net zero, particularly in hard to decarbonise sectors like transport. Protos is the first of many planned plastic to hydrogen facilities in the UK and co-locating refuelling stations will help to kick start the infrastructure needed to support the rollout of hydrogen vehicles.

Brendan Bilton, chief technology officer, Element 2, said: “Our agreement with Peel NRE to build a hydrogen refuelling station at Protos is a big step forward as we establish the UK’s hydrogen infrastructure.

“We are a pure play retailer of hydrogen, keen to employ waste to hydrogen and the circular economy as we build hundreds of refuelling stations over the next ten years. We will deploy 800 pumps by 2027 and 2,000 pumps by 2030, helping the UK reach its target of net zero emissions my 2050.”

Fish farming company targets health

Gael employs around 200 people.

AN Inverness-based aquaculture company is embarking on a multi-million-pound research and development project aimed at improving fish health, reducing the threat from predators and cutting carbon emissions.

READ MORE: Gael Force Group, a manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technology and services to the fish farming sector, is proceeding with the work after securing financial backing from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Richard Muir: Return to offices can’t come soon enough

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

OPINION: With Scotland aiming to remove all its major legal Covid restrictions on August 9, the First Minister has said this would allow life in Scotland to return to “almost complete normality”.

READ MORE: The revised Strategic Framework states the Scottish Government “will work with business to support a phased return to office working from Level Zero onwards” – but cautiously adds “will continue to encourage a greater degree of working from home than pre Covid-19”.

