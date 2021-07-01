By Scott Wright

ACCOUNTANCY giant PwC has expanded its tally of equity partners to 34 in Scotland, as former Scottish chairman Lindsay Gardiner retired.

Two new partners have been admitted, while a further two have relocated to the firm's operation Scotland. Shujaat Khan, a financial services audit partner based in Edinburgh, and Glasgow-based Scott Lawson, who works in the consulting practice, have become partners, having previously been directors. Meanwhile Martin Cowie has moved to Aberdeen from Belfast to lead the firm’s energy transition work, and Gregor Lindsay has returned to Glasgow from London to head the deals practice.

Five new directors for Scotland have also been named: Lauren Atkins, Gillian Collin, Kimberley Dixon, Jane Ferguson, and Adam Turner.

The changes came as PwC veteran Mr Gardiner retired after 32 years with the firm. Mr Gardiner, who was Scottish chairman between 2012 to 2019, said: “I have had a fantastic time at PwC working with very talented colleagues and many of Scotland’s high-quality business organisations in audit, transaction and advisory roles. One of the joys has been helping others build and develop their careers and I am sure that PwC will continue to go from strength to strength through continuing to invest in talent across all sectors.”