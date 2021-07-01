By Scott Wright
ACCOUNTANCY giant PwC has expanded its tally of equity partners to 34 in Scotland, as former Scottish chairman Lindsay Gardiner retired.
Two new partners have been admitted, while a further two have relocated to the firm's operation Scotland. Shujaat Khan, a financial services audit partner based in Edinburgh, and Glasgow-based Scott Lawson, who works in the consulting practice, have become partners, having previously been directors. Meanwhile Martin Cowie has moved to Aberdeen from Belfast to lead the firm’s energy transition work, and Gregor Lindsay has returned to Glasgow from London to head the deals practice.
Five new directors for Scotland have also been named: Lauren Atkins, Gillian Collin, Kimberley Dixon, Jane Ferguson, and Adam Turner.
The changes came as PwC veteran Mr Gardiner retired after 32 years with the firm. Mr Gardiner, who was Scottish chairman between 2012 to 2019, said: “I have had a fantastic time at PwC working with very talented colleagues and many of Scotland’s high-quality business organisations in audit, transaction and advisory roles. One of the joys has been helping others build and develop their careers and I am sure that PwC will continue to go from strength to strength through continuing to invest in talent across all sectors.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.