DETAILED plans have been unveiled for a £50 million logistics park in Bellshill on the outskirts of Glasgow, on the site of a former Devro manufacturing facility.

A full planning application to transform the site into a 245,000 sq ft “state-of-the-art” logistics facility has been submitted by Knight Property Group to South Lanarkshire Council.

The application for the development, branded as Belgrave Logistics Park, follows the acquisition of the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility by Knight in February this year.

Demolition and site clearance works are currently ongoing at the site.

Knight’s submission for the 14-acre site, which will be developed on a speculative basis, includes plans for five high-quality logistics units of 28,940 sq ft, 18,940 sq ft, 33,945 sq ft, 47,940 sq ft and 125,665 sq ft. If approved, the development has the potential to attract new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area, Knight said.

Each unit will have a target EPC (energy performance certificate) rating of A.

Knight, a commercial property development company based in Scotland with offices in Edinburgh and Aberdeen founded in the north-east in 1987, noted that “further green credentials include electric car charging points, solar photovoltaics panels to the roof, all-electric heat-recovery/air-conditioning to offices and water management flow restriction to conserve water".

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group said: “We are hugely excited to have submitted our proposals for this significant development. It is fantastic to see the redevelopment of the site moving swiftly and gaining momentum and the lodging of the application after the consultation period takes us another step along the path.

“We firmly believe the delivery of high-quality logistics warehousing to the Scottish market will be well received and even more so given the location and multi access points to the motorway and road network that are accessible within minutes.”

He said that construction work should start later this year and the first units would be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Ryden is the agent for Knight at Belgrave Logistics Park.

Alan Gilkison, partner at Ryden added: “Knight has a strong track record of developing and delivering versatile and well-designed industrial and logistics units. Given the prime location and excellent connectivity, we anticipate positive demand from discerning logistics businesses. Belgrave Logistics Park is certain to be well-received.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within the Bellshill Industrial Estate, with transport links and quick access to the A725 dual carriageway. This dual carriageway provides direct access to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh and also to the M74 road link to the south. Glasgow Airport is 25 minutes’ drive west via the M8 and Edinburgh Airport is 40 minutes’ drive east.