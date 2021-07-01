Social Bite Food, part of Social Bite charity, has launched a new "foodie pop-up" for outdoor events and festivals.

The repurposed horse box has been given a makeover by Social Bite Food to offer as coffee cart, taken out on the road across Scotland, "delivering good food for a good cause".

Customers will be able to purchase hot drinks, including Social Bite’s own Eteaket blend tea and Dear Green coffee, as well as brownies and sweet treats, paninis and toasties, and pastries.

The cart will be popping up at various locations over the summer months, including Sound Bites, an outdoor concert event with the Scottish Ensemble from 18th to 19th July at the Scottish Opera Production Studios in Glasgow.

The coffee cart is the latest addition to Social Bite Food’s offering.

It can also be hired out for festivals, weddings, parties, corporate and private events.

Social Bite said: "As the commercial arm of Social Bite, one of Scotland’s leading homelessness charities, Social Bite Food exists to help sustain its enterprise model and support more people into jobs to help break the cycle of homelessness in Scotland.

"One in three members of Social Bite staff have experienced homelessness as an extreme barrier to employment."

The coffee cart is the latest addition to Social Bite Food’s offering, which also includes its Boxes of Joy brownie delivery service, five social enterprise cafes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen and an online food delivery and catering business.

Sir David Murray hands over control of family business

Sir David Murray

FORMER Rangers owner Sir David Murray has passed ownership of his family business on to his sons.

Murray Capital Group, which has interests in metals, property and wine, has been taken over by Sir David's sons David and Keith under a planned transition of ownership. The brothers acquired the share capital of the company for an undisclosed sum in March.

Car giant puts major Finnieston development site on market

View of the SSE Hydro from across the River Clyde Picture: Colin Mearns.

A PROMINENT site has been put up for sale by car giant PSA Group in Finnieston, signalling the prospect of further development of the popular Glasgow district.

There is the prospect of further development in the area, after a 2.39-acre development site, situated between Finnieston Street, Minerva Street and West Green Place, was placed on the market.

