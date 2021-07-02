Latvian airline airBaltic has today launched flights between Edinburgh and Riga, Latvia.

The airline said it now connects both cities with two weekly flights, and a further addition to its service is due next week.

Martin Gauss, chief executive Officer of airBaltic, hailed the move.

He said: “Riga is a dynamic city and the key business centre of the Baltic states and has a lot to offer to both business and leisure travellers. It is also a very convenient transfer point with excellent connections within our wide route network."

The route is part of an expanding programme.

He added: “Our expanding 2021 route map reflects the demand we see for destinations after the reopening of more countries for travellers.”

In addition to the new route, airBaltic also continues to offer two convenient and safe connections between United Kingdom and the capital of Latvia Riga – London and Aberdeen, and on July 4 will launch a new direct service to Manchester.

Flights between Edinburgh and Riga are operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are available on the company's website.

Lomond’s recovery ahead of predictions

Sam and Barbara Henderson, directors of Lomond: The Wholesale Food Company.

GLASGOW food wholesaler Lomond: The Wholesale Food Co has seen trading rebound after sales slumped to 45 per cent of pre-Covid levels one year ago when much of the foodservice and hospitality industry shut down or scaled back due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: The business, which achieved 98% of its pre-Covid sales during June despite 400 of its regular customers still waiting to reopen post-pandemic, said that the performance was ahead of predictions.

Graeme Roy: Slower progress than hoped

Professor Graeme Roy. Picture: Gordon Terris.

OPINION: Ten years ago this week, the Christie Commission published a landmark report into the future of public services in Scotland.

READ MORE: Chaired by the highly respected trade unionist Campbell Christie, the commission argued for a rethink in the running of public services in Scotland. Without change, the twin pressures of growing demand from an ageing population and shrinking budgets would soon see a deterioration in standards.

