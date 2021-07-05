By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

SCOTTISH independent property consultancy Galbraith has appointed Andrew Shepherd, who it notes comes from a “rural business background”, as chairman as it targets further growth and development.

Mr Shepherd will succeed Iain Russell, who is due to step down as chairman of Galbraith in September this year.

Galbraith noted Mr Shepherd is a former chairman of Scottish accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael. And Mr Russell highlighted the fact Mr Shepherd is the first chairman of Galbraith to come from outwith the partnership.

Galbraith chief executive Martin Cassels said of the recent performance of the business: “Like many businesses, whilst we have faced challenges over the last year or so, we have emerged stronger and performed extremely well.”

Mr Shepherd said: “I am delighted and honoured to become chair at Galbraith, a firm which has grown consistently over the years to become a formidable force across Scotland and the north of England. The wealth of expertise and deep knowledge across the entire property spectrum means it is well placed to go from strength to strength and I am looking forward immensely to playing my part in this development.”

Mr Russell said: “The partners at Galbraith warmly welcome Andrew to the firm, our first chair from outwith the partnership. He brings with him tremendous board-level experience and we look forward to him working closely with our broad-based partnership, talented employees and our CEO Martin Cassels to support the further development of our business.”

Mr Cassels said: “We have a strong vision to look forward, grow and develop. This is set against a background of a very resilient property market and intense demand for all of our services.”