Tom Kitchin has suspended two members of staff following allegations of "unacceptable behaviour".
Former workers made allegations of bullying, violence and sexual assault in his restaurants in June this year.
One alleged incident involved a chef burning a woman's arm with a hot tray from an oven, while another member of staff claimed they were repeatedly punched if they were not fast enough.
Kitchin Group said the claims would be "fully and independently" investigated with managing director Peter Southcott adding: "We will not hesitate to take whatever action may be necessary."
44-year-old Mr Kitchin, who runs Scran and Scallie, both in Edinburgh, said top venues can be "high-pressure, frenetic and challenging" environments where "emotions often run high". The Edinburgh chef insisted his company would "remedy" instances if they had "fallen short".
He said: "The exacting standards of our food and service must be matched by the standards of behaviour in our kitchens and wider operations.
"In the last few years, the feedback from our team members underlines the significant strides we've taken to improve what had often been a traditional culture in our kitchens, but we have more to do."
