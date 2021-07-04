A LEADING North Sea independent has said it is well placed to achieve significant growth after maintaining investment amid the slump triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg said the company is set to enjoy a big boost to revenues in coming months during which two projects are due to be completed.

READ MORE: The company is on course to start production from an additional well on the giant Rhum field off Shetland in the current quarter. It expects to bring the Columbus field east of Aberdeen onstream in the following three months.

Scottish group acquires 'one of the UK’s oldest engineering companies'





Iain Macgregor of Ross-shire Engineering owner Envoy.

ROSS-SHIRE Engineering has acquired what it describes as “one of the UK’s oldest engineering companies”, Blackburn Starling & Co, established in Nottingham in 1870.

READ MORE: The deal will see Ross-shire Engineering take a majority share in the Blackburn Starling business, which has more than 100 staff, backing a management buyout led by Jason Smith, operations director of the Nottingham company.

Hotel to open in Glasgow city centre after £40m investment

The four-star hotel will be operated by The Dalata Group, which describes itself as the largest hotel operator in Ireland.

A 300-bed hotel will open in Glasgow in early August, creating 80 jobs, following a £40 million investment.

READ MORE: Building and interior work has been completed on the new, 12-storey Maldron Hotel, at the junction of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street.

Sir David Murray hands over control of family business

Sir David Murray.

FORMER Rangers owner Sir David Murray has passed ownership of his family business on to his sons.

READ MORE: Murray Capital Group, which has interests in metals, property and wine, has been taken over by Sir David’s sons David and Keith under a planned transition of ownership. The brothers acquired the share capital of the company for an undisclosed sum in March.

New frigate hailed as moment of ‘naval significance’

The Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, alongside apprentice Cara Shannon as they view construction work on HMS Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan.

THE official steel cutting of the third of the new frigates for the Royal Navy now being built by BAE Systems in Glasgow was hailed as a moment of “naval significance” after a ceremony conducted by the Duke of Cambridge.

READ MORE: Minister of State for Defence Baroness Goldie said the move also points to a long-term commitment with the Type 26 programme expected to progress to its next stage with the timetable for five further vessels to be set out around the late 2020s, all of which will be built in Glasgow.

Royal Bank owner offloads Irish loan book

Alison Rose, chief executive, NatWest Group.

THE owner of Royal Bank of Scotland owner has struck a deal to offload the commercial lending book of Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

READ MORE: NatWest Group announced to the stock market this morning that it has agreed to sell around €4.2 billion of gross performing commercial lending, and associated undrawn exposures of about €2.8bn, to Allied Irish Banks.

