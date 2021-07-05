By Ian McConnell

One of Scotland’s largest independent pharmacy operators has acquired a store in the Highlands, its first move out of the central belt, following a seven-figure bank funding deal.

Glasgow-based M&D Green Group has used the funding from banking giant HSBC to purchase Great Glen Pharmacy in the centre of Drumnadrochit. The financial support will also be used to refurbish the Drumnadrochit pharmacy’s dispensary.

The Glasgow group plans to make further acquisitions outwith the central belt.

M&D Green will retain all 12 existing employees at the pharmacy and will hire a further four people to fill pharmacist and support staff roles, HSBC noted.

The deal increases M&D Green's portfolio of pharmacies across Scotland to 25.

Martin Green, owner of M&D Green Group, said: “We’re looking forward to implementing our well-established systems and processes to strengthen the offering for the community in and around Drumnadrochit. HSBC UK was keen to support this deal from the outset and the bank’s impressive approach has made the acquisition process run smoothly, helping to ensure a seamless service to our new patients and customers.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “M&D Green Group’s experience of delivering pharmaceutical services across Scotland will no doubt bring benefits to its new patients – and it’s fantastic to see that its plans will benefit the environment, too. We’re proud to support the group’s ambitious growth strategy and look forward to seeing the realisation of its acquisition plans.”

M&D Green plans, as it focused on sustainability, to replace its fleet of vans with electric vehicles and stop all use of plastic bags.