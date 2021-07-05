AN historic brewing site in Edinburgh, which was home to the Drybrough Brewery for nearly a century, has been put on the market.

The Holyrood Village site, at Duddingston Road West, has planning consent for a mixed-use development of 131 new homes and 15 commercial units.

Drybrough Brewery, designed by the renowned architect Robert Hamitlon-Patterson, was active from 1895 to 1987.

For the last 30 years, the site has been operating as the Holyood Business Park.

Offers are now being sought to deliver a high-quality residential development, with some commercial uses, at the site, with proposals expected to acknowledge its history and character.

It is thought the location, close to a number of University of Edinburgh facilities, would make it ideal for the development of purpose-built student accommodation.

The new development would take place within the existing cobbled courtyard of the one-time brewery, surrounded by the original stone building. Original names, such as The Maltings, The Kiln, The Wellhouse and The Brewhouse, will be retained, alongside original features.

Will Scarlett of Scarlett Land and Development, which is marketing the site said: “This is a truly-unique opportunity for an exceptional development in a well-connected location.

"There is the real potential here for a purchaser to deliver an exceptional scheme, steeped in the history and character of the former brewery. The site may also be suitable for other uses, such as student accommodation, given its location in close proximity to many key University of Edinburgh facilities and the BioQuarter.”