EDEN Mill has switched the bottle of its award-winning gin to a crystal cut glass design as part of a wider drive at the distiller to make its operations carbon neutral.

The change marks the end of the road for the gin’s ceramic bottle, a hallmark of the brand since its launch in 2014.

Eden Mill’s full gin range, including the company’s Original, Love Gin and Gold Gin variants, will now be packaged in bottles said to use 18 per cent less glass than the industry standard.

The development comes as work continues on the distiller’s new “climate positive” distillery and visitor centre in St Andrews. The £10 million distillery, featuring stills powered by a biomass plant and solar panels, is due to open in the spring of 2022.

Tony Kelly, chief executive and co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “At Eden Mill we are passionate about celebrating the best of old and new. Our gins are inspired by our heritage and roots in St Andrews, and the hidden stories of our home and it is wonderful to see these stories told across our new bottles in beautiful illustrations.

“We’re proud to be sharing this new range alongside some of our most popular gins in our innovative new bottle design. Standardising our bottle production across all of our gins to this more sustainable design will greatly help us reduce waste, as we continue to push boundaries and move a step closer to a brighter, cleaner, clearer future for our distillery and the spirits industry.”

Hipgnosis has spent more than one billion dollars (£720 million) snapping up 84 back catalogues as the music rights investor continues its rapid expansion.

The London-listed firm said it saw the like-for-like value of its portfolio jump by 10.4% over the year to March.

The group hailed a "remarkable year" which saw the business buy catalogues including music by Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Blondie and Barry Manilow.

Hipgnosis said it also intends to increase its annual dividend by 5% following the period of growth.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of the fund, said the pandemic has "accelerated the change in consumer behaviour to consuming music by streaming".

The group said streaming income increased by 18.4% in the second half of the year compared with the previous six-month period.

Mr Mercuriadis said: "Revenues have been highly resistant during the course of this incredibly challenging year and are well placed for future growth, with global streaming adoption beating all expectations, seeing the 30 million paid subscribers when we first started grow to 450 million paid subscribers today to what are forecast to be two billion paid subscribers by the end of the decade.

"This has turned music from being a discretionary or luxury purchase to very much being a utility as a result of the convenience and access afforded by streaming.

"Going forward this accelerated streaming will be enhanced as revenues from TikTok, Peloton, Triller, Roblox, and other rapidly emerging digital platforms start to be paid through."